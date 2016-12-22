Peterson (knee/groin) didn't practice Thursday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

In his first game action Sunday since Week 2, Peterson received 12 offensive snaps, which he parlayed into six carries for 22 yards and one reception for one yard. Despite the sparse usage, he emerged with the usual bumps and bruises, namely to his knee and groin. According to Ben Goessling of ESPN.com, Peterson is following a "day-by-day" approach on a short week, but with a pair of DNPs under his belt so far, the running back has just one practice remaining to sway the coaching and training staffs.