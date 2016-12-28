Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Peterson (knee/groin) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Peterson has mentioned in previous exchanges with the media that he wouldn't play if the Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention, which came to pass with Saturday's loss in Green Bay. Knee and groin injuries combined to keep Peterson on the sideline in that contest, and Wednesday's DNP isn't aiding his quest to (potentially) suit up for the season finale. If he doesn't, the Vikings will turn to the RB duo of Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata.
