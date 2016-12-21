Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Isn't sure if he'll play Saturday
Peterson (knee/groin) did not practice Wednesday and isn't sure if he'll play Saturday against Green Bay, ESPN reports. "I'm just taking it day by day," he said.
Peterson said that he didn't practice Wednesday due to some minor ailments. It sounds like Peterson will play if he can practice later this week, but this, coupled with his poor performance last week against Indianapolis (six carries for 22 yards with a key lost fumble), adds more uncertainty to his Week 16 outlook.
