Peterson wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Peterson already laid the groundwork for suiting up Saturday at Green Bay, stating as much after his return to action Sunday. Although Mike Zimmer wouldn't commit to a workload for Peterson this weekend, the coach mentioned Wednesday that his running back didn't look 100 percent in Week 15, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. As evidence, Peterson was handed just 12 offensive snaps, equaling Matt Asiata's total and falling well behind Jerick McKinnon's 34. If practice is a bridge too far to cross for Peterson at this point, a similar breakdown of reps may come to pass against the Packers.