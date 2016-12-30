Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Ruled out for season finale
Peterson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago.
This isn't a surprise since he didn't play last week and didn't practice this week. He may have played his last game for Minnesota since the team holds a non-guaranteed $18 million option for him next season.
