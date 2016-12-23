Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Won't play versus Packers
Peterson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Packers.
Peterson didn't practice this week after returning to play for the first time since Week 2 last Sunday. With knee and groin problems plaguing him, Peterson won't be available Saturday in Green Bay, and it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up for the Vikings' regular-season finale next weekend. As a result of AP being unavailable, Minnesota promoted C.J. Ham from its practice squad, providing another option behind the tandem of Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata.
More News
-
Vikings' Adrian Peterson: DNP on Thursday•
-
Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Isn't sure if he'll play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Not seen at practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Plans to play against Green Bay•
-
Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Limited to six carries in first action since Week 2•
-
Vikings' Adrian Peterson: Listed as starter Sunday, though could be in rotation•