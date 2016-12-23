Peterson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Packers.

Peterson didn't practice this week after returning to play for the first time since Week 2 last Sunday. With knee and groin problems plaguing him, Peterson won't be available Saturday in Green Bay, and it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up for the Vikings' regular-season finale next weekend. As a result of AP being unavailable, Minnesota promoted C.J. Ham from its practice squad, providing another option behind the tandem of Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata.