Vikings' Andrew Sendejo: Placed on IR
Sendejo (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Sendejo's placement on IR allowed for the Vikings to call up receiver Isaac Fruechte from the practice squad. Sendejo finishes the 2016 season with 69 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.
