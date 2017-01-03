Barr had six total tackles in Sunday's win over Chicago. He finished the season with 70 tackles, two sacks and no interceptions.

Barr was able to play all 16 games after missing six games combined the past two years, but otherwise had a disappointing year. He graded poorly in most metrics and created few of the big plays he was known for his first two seasons. Head coach Mike Zimmer even said that Barr was "coasting" two weeks ago. Whatever the reason for Barr's subpar year, getting him back on track as a disruptive force should be a focus for the Vikings defense next season.