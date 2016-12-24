Vikings' Brandon Fusco: Inactive Saturday
Fusco (concussion) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Packers.
Fusco will be missing his second straight game due to the concussion he suffered in Week 14. He'll look to return for the Vikings' season finale against the Bears next week.
More News
-
Vikings' Brandon Fusco: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Fusco: In concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' Brandon Fusco: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Fusco: Won't return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Brandon Fusco: Leaves for evaluation•
-
Vikings' Phil Loadholt, Brandon Fusco on track for 2015 season•