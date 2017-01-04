Vikings' Captain Munnerlyn: Finishes season with 55 tackles
Munnerlyn had three tackles in Sunday's win over Chicago. He finished the season with 55 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games.
Munnerlyn should find a robust market for his services this winter as a free agent as he's seen as a top slot corners in the league.
