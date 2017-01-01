Vikings' Charles Johnson: Active Sunday
Johnson (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune reports.
Johnson will be a top-three option at receiver for the Vikings in Week 17 with Stefon Diggs (hip) ruled out, so he could see additional targets in the team's season finale.
