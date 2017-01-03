Vikings' Charles Johnson: Has one reception in season finale
Johnson had one reception for 11 yards on one target in Sunday's win over Chicago.
After a breakout campaign in 2014, Johnson was hurt and languished on the bench in 2015. He finally got back on the field at times this season, but finished with just 20 receptions for 232 yards. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason and the Vikings may decide to look elsewhere since he's had such a small role the past two years.
More News
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Active Sunday•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Held to one catch versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Has five receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Just one reception in Sunday's win•