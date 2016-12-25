Vikings' Charles Johnson: Held to one catch versus Packers

Johnson caught one of four targets for 16 yards Saturday against the Packers.

Johnson saw his fair share of looks in the passing game but was simply unable to do much with them. Expect a similar level of involvement in the season finale next week against the Bears.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola