Vikings' Charles Johnson: Held to one catch versus Packers
Johnson caught one of four targets for 16 yards Saturday against the Packers.
Johnson saw his fair share of looks in the passing game but was simply unable to do much with them. Expect a similar level of involvement in the season finale next week against the Bears.
