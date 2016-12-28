Vikings' Charles Johnson: Limited Wednesday

Johnson was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

It's unclear when Johnson suffered the knee injury and the specifics of the issue have not been disclosed. His status for Sunday's matchup with Chicago is in question but his ability to practice the rest of the week may clear things up a bit.

