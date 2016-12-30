Vikings' Charles Johnson: Questionable for Sunday

Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Johnson was unable to practice Friday, which followed limited sessions earlier this week due to a knee problem. With both starter Stefon Diggs (hip) and rookie Laquon Treadwell (ankle) listed as doubtful, the Vikings could be down to just Adam Thielen, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jarius Wright at wide receiver if Johnson is unavailable Sunday.