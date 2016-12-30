Vikings' Charles Johnson: Questionable for Sunday
Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Johnson was unable to practice Friday, which followed limited sessions earlier this week due to a knee problem. With both starter Stefon Diggs (hip) and rookie Laquon Treadwell (ankle) listed as doubtful, the Vikings could be down to just Adam Thielen, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jarius Wright at wide receiver if Johnson is unavailable Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Held to one catch versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Has five receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Just one reception in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Three receptions in Thursday's loss•
-
Vikings' Charles Johnson: Two receptions in Thursday's loss•