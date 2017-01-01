Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Gets start at wide receiver
Patterson will start at wide receiver opposite Adam Thielen with Stefon Diggs inactive with a hip injury, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports
Patterson should see an increase in targets with Diggs out, although Charles Johnson could also figure into the wide receiver mix.
More News
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs two catches Saturday•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Has five receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Just three receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Just two receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Starting Thursday•