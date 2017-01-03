Patterson had one reception for 39 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Patterson started at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs hurt, but wide receivers had just 11 targets as Sam Bradford threw mostly to his tight ends and running backs. Patterson entered the 2016 season relegated to special teams, but revived his career when given a chance at wide receiver. He finished the season with 52 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He should find a robust market for his services as a free agent, especially since he may be the best kickoff returner in the NFL (five career touchdowns).