Patterson caught two of four targets for 13 yards Saturday against the Packers.

Patterson is ending the season on a much quieter note than expected as teammate Adam Thielen is taking over the receiver position in Minnesota. Unless he's able to break free for a touchdown in the return game, expect more of the same from Patterson in the regular season finale next week against the Bears.

