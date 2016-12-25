Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Logs two catches Saturday
Patterson caught two of four targets for 13 yards Saturday against the Packers.
Patterson is ending the season on a much quieter note than expected as teammate Adam Thielen is taking over the receiver position in Minnesota. Unless he's able to break free for a touchdown in the return game, expect more of the same from Patterson in the regular season finale next week against the Bears.
More News
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Has five receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Just three receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Just two receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Starting Thursday•
-
Vikings' Cordarrelle Patterson: Four receptions Sunday and kickoff return TD•