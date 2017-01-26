Patterson said he would like to play running back next season. "I just want to touch the football," Patterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I would love it."

Patterson is an unrestricted free agent, so the versatility to play running back similar to how Ty Montgomery was used in Green Bay would only add to his value. It's not clear if the Vikings intend to re-sign him or use him more at running back. Patterson entered the 2016 season relegated to special teams, but revived his career with 52 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He's had 31 carries for 333 yards and four touchdowns, mostly on reverses or sweeps, but has lined up a few times in the backfield.