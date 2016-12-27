Hunter recorded 1.5 sacks along with six tackles in the Vikings 38-25 loss to the Packers in Week 16.

Hunter continued his fantastic season as he moved his season sack total to 12. The 22-year-old has emerged as an elite playmaker, and could be among the most-coveted IDP linebackers in 2017 drafts.

