Kendricks compiled 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 TFLs and three quarterback hits during Saturday's loss to the Packers.

Kendricks was a force to be reckoned with Saturday, leading the game in nearly all defensive statistical categories and seemingly getting to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers with ease. Those were his first logged sacks of the season, though, so don't expect this level of production in the pass-rush department on a weekly basis from the former UCLA Bruin. Nonetheless, he'll look to end the campaign on a strong note in the Vikings' season finale next week against the Bears.