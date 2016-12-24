Vikings' Harrison Smith: Active against Green Bay
Smith (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Smith had full participation in Friday's practice, which suggests he'll be able to start at safety and play a regular workload.
