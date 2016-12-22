Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but it's unclear whether he'll travel with the team for Saturday's game against the Packers. "We're still going to talk about it," Smith told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "[I'm] going to leave that one up to them."

Thursday marked the first time that Smith has practiced since injuring his ankle in the Vikings' loss to the Cowboys in Week 13. The Viking secondary could be getting the likes of Smith and Trae Wayne back in the fold Saturday if they continue to progress, however. Smith's level of participation in Friday's practice ought to provide more clarity on his status heading into the pivotal Week 16 showdown with the Packers.