Wright had five receptions for 24 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Wright languished on the bench nearly all season but got some unexpected work in the season finale. He finished the season with just 11 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. He missed the first four games in part due to a hamstring injury, but he was buried on the depth chart as he even fell behind little-used rookie Laquon Treadwell. Wright is signed trough 2019 and the Vikings would lose over $2 million in dead money if they cut him, so he may return next season. However, his role in the offense is very uncertain.