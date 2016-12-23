Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: In line to start

With teammate Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) ruled out, McKinnon is in line to start at running back Saturday against the Packers.

McKinnon occupying Minnesota's starting role is nothing new, as Peterson has appeared in just three games this season, but the third-year pro has struggled in the spotlight, gaining just 400 yards and managing one rushing touchdown on his 132 carries thus far. Considering Matt Asiata's presence, McKinnon's fantasy stock is further plagued by him splitting snaps in Peterson's absence.