Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Posts 83 total yards Saturday

McKinnon rushed 11 times for 50 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards Saturday against the Packers.

With Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) again sidelined, McKinnon operated as the Vikings' lead back Saturday, out-touching backfield complement Matt Asiata 16 to 9. However, there ultimately weren't many carries to go around with the Vikings playing in catch-up mode most of the day. McKinnon should find easier sledding next week against the Bears when the game script will likely be more conducive to an emphasis on running the ball.