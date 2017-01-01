Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Scores two touchdowns Sunday versus Bears

McKinnon ran 16 times for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Bears. He also caught three of four targets for an additional 21 yards and a score in the 38-10 win.

McKinnon managed just under five yards per carry and his running helped salt the game away after the team jumped out to an early lead. He opened the scoring with a 16-yard catch in the first quarter and found the end zone again on a one-yard conversion in the fourth. McKinnon showed flashes this season but was somewhat inefficient with an average of just 3.4 yards per carry and four total touchdowns. The Vikings will get Adrian Peterson back and presumably healthy next season, but McKinnon should again be in line to serve as the team's top backup.