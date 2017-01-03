Vikings' Kai Forbath: Finishes season making all 15 FG attempts
Forbath made his only field-goal attempt from 21 yards and converted all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Forbath stabilized Minnesota's kicking situation after the release of Blair Walsh as he made all 15 field goal attempts. He did miss three extra point attempts, however. Forbath is signed through 2017, so he should return as Minnesota's kicker next season.
