Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Enjoys career game versus Bears

Rudolph caught 11 of 15 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Bears.

Rudolph posted career highs in targets, catches and yards in this one while finding the end zone on a 22-yard connection with Sam Bradford in the second quarter. He showed a strong rapport with Bradford after the latter was acquired just before the season and finished with personal bests in nearly every major offensive category after falling just short of his personal best with seven touchdown receptions. Rudolph has emerged as a reliable fantasy option and should enjoy another strong season in 2017 even though the team could experience some turnover on the offensive side of the ball.