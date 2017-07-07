Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Leads inexperienced position group
Rudolph is the only Vikings tight end with more than one career reception, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.
Though he doesn't have the best reputation as a blocker, Rudolph is unlikely to face serious competition for snaps and targets even as the Vikings look to re-establish a competent rushing attack. They'll live with his shaky work in that department so long as he provides a major receiving threat over the middle and in the red zone. While a long shot to match last year's career-high 132 targets in an offense that now has a better mix of weapons, Rudolph should be able to take advantage of the new context by improving on his 2016 mark of 6.4 yards per target. He also figures to stay heavily involved when Minnesota approaches the goal line, after comfortably leading the team in targets in the red zone (24) and inside the 10-yard line (10) last season, with both marks doubling the next best total on the team.
