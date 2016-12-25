Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Logs 53 yards Saturday

Rudolph caught six of nine targets for 53 yards Saturday against the Packers.

Rudolph saw a similar number of targets as last week but was unable to come close to matching yardage totals. Still, he remained an integral cog in the Vikings' passing attack, considering his nine targets only trailed Adam Thielen's 15. He'll look to finish the season strong in Week 17 against a Bears defense that has surrendered the sixth-least passing yards per game in 2016.