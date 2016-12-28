Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: DNP Wednesday
Treadwell (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Treadwell has missed back-to-back games due to the ankle issue, and that trend may continue in Week 17 while his disappointing rookie season is nearing its anticlimactic ending.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Ruled out again•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Won't return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Questionable to return•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Plays just 11 snaps in Thursday's loss•