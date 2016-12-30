Treadwell (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Treadwell didn't practice Tuesday and Wednesday and was only able to turn in a limited session Thursday, and with the Vikings eliminated from postseason contention, it seems unlikely the coaching staff will take any chances with the rookie first-rounder in the regular-season finale. If Treadwell ends up sitting Sunday, he'll finish his first NFL campaign with just one catch for 15 yards. The 21-year-old will need to make significant strides in the offseason in order to make more of an impact in the Vikings' wideout rotation in 2017.