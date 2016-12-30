Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Listed as doubtful in Week 17
Treadwell (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Treadwell didn't practice Tuesday and Wednesday and was only able to turn in a limited session Thursday, and with the Vikings eliminated from postseason contention, it seems unlikely the coaching staff will take any chances with the rookie first-rounder in the regular-season finale. If Treadwell ends up sitting Sunday, he'll finish his first NFL campaign with just one catch for 15 yards. The 21-year-old will need to make significant strides in the offseason in order to make more of an impact in the Vikings' wideout rotation in 2017.