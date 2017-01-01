Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Out Sunday
Treadwell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune reports.
Treadwell was unable to practice earlier in the week, and his disappointing season comes to an early end. In nine games, he caught just one pass on three targets for 15 yards.
