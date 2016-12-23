Treadwell (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Packers.

Treadwell's ankle injury again kept him out of practice this week, and that will prevent him from playing for a second straight game. The No. 23 overall pick's rookie season has been a dud, as he's caught only a single pass over the course of the nine games in which he's suited up.

