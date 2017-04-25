Vikings' Latavius Murray: Aiming for training camp
Murray (ankle) doesn't have a timetable for a return, but the running back is aiming for participation at the start of training camp, Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Within a week of signing with the Vikings in March, Murray had bone spurs removed from his right ankle. At the moment, he's a far cry from taking part in on-field drills, as he was seen on a stationary bike on the sideline during Tuesday's offseason session, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Brought in to fill the shoes of the departed Adrian Peterson (knee), Murray is fair as both a runner and pass-catcher, boasting 2,278 rushing yards and 91 receptions (on 119 targets) during the first three seasons of his career with the Raiders. Fortunately for Murray, he'll only have to fend off Jerick McKinnon in Minnesota, once he achieves full health.
