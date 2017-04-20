Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Undergoes groin surgery
Alexander underwent groin surgery during the offseason to repair an injury suffered in 2016, Andrew Krammer of The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Alexander saw just 68 snaps in 2016 after being selected in the second round of last year's draft. He wound up on injured reserve due to his groin injury, though the injury wasn't disclosed until recently. He wasn't at all limited during the first few days of the Vikings' offseason program and is expected to compete for the nickel corner position in 2017.
