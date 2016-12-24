Vikings' Marcus Sherels: Active Saturday
Sherels (ribs) is active for Saturday's contest against Green Bay.
Sherels missed the Vikings past few games but was able to practice in full all week this week and shouldn't be at all limited in the game Saturday. He'll likely resume his role as punt returner and depth defensive back.
