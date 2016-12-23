Vikings' Matt Asiata: Expanded role anticipated

With teammate Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) ruled out, Asiata could be in store for an expanded role Saturday against the Packers.

Asiata played merely 12 snaps in Peterson's return from injury last weekend, but with the former MVP back on the sideline again Saturday, Asiata could enjoy a split of snaps with Jerick McKinnon at running back. Although his 3.3 yards per carry this season have left much to be desired, Asiata's six rushing touchdowns at least provide some fantasy upside.