Vikings' Matt Asiata: Has 45 total yards in season finale

Asiata had eight carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 31 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Asiata had a productive season with 402 yards rushing, six touchdowns and 32 receptions for 263 yards. He worked as the goal-line back and the No. 2 running back most of the season with Adrian Peterson missing 13 games. His 3.3 yards per carry wasn't impressive, but he was running behind an injury-depleted offensive line and he's always been more of a sure-handed player than explosive back. He'll likely have a similar role in 2017, but much of his fantasy value depends on whether the Vikings bring back Peterson.