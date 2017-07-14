Vikings' Michael Floyd: Handed four-game suspension

Floyd has been suspended for the first four games of the upcoming campaign, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Floyd's punishment almost certainly stems from his 24-day stint in jail for pleading guilty to extreme DUI after being arrested back in December. Although his punishment comes as little surprise, Floyd missing the first quarter of the regular season still obviously hurts the Vikings' receiving options heading into the 2017 campaign. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen will lead the charge, but behind them, No. 3 wideout Laquon Treadwell, who caught just one pass as a rookie, is seemingly the best of the remaining targets. While Floyd will be free to participate in training camp and preseason games, he won't be able to make his true Vikings debut until their Monday night game in Week 5 against the Bears.