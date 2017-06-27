Vikings' Michael Floyd: Likely to report to hometown club

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said he expects Floyd to be with the team for the start of training camp.

Released by the Cardinals in December after a DUI arrest, Floyd spent 24 days in an Arizona jail in February and was granted permission to finish out his house arrest in Minnesota after signing with his hometown team. His violation of the house arrest led to speculation he'd be released, but it seems the Vikings still plan on giving him a shot, even though his argument in the recent legal case -- blaming his significant kombucha consumption for positive alcohol tests -- seems flimsy at best. While he should be available at the start of training camp, Floyd may find himself merely competing for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, as 2016 first-round selection Laquon Treadwell got most of the first-team work alongside Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen when the Vikings used three-wide sets during their offseason program. Given that he has no real history of contributing on special teams, Floyd may have to battle just to make the Week 1 roster.