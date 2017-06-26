Vikings' Michael Floyd: Sentenced to one day in jail
Floyd was sentenced Monday to one day in jail and ordered to serve the final five days of his house-arrest sentence for violating the original terms of his punishment, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd, who began serving the 24-day jail sentence in February after pleading guilty to extreme DUI, was deemed to have violated his 96-day house-arrest sentence by testing positive for alcohol earlier this month. Although Floyd reportedly blamed the positive tests on a fermented tea containing trace amounts of alcohol, the 27-year-old was sent back to jail for a day-long stint. From there, Floyd will need to serve his final five days of house arrest before completing his punishment. Despite Floyd's tumultuous offseason, he's expected to battle for a top-four spot on the Vikings' depth chart at receiver during training camp, at which point his current legal troubles will be behind him.
