Vikings' Sam Bradford: Facing uncertain future in Minnesota

Bradford knows that Teddy Bridgewater's return from a torn ACL could complicate the veteran quarterback's future in Minnesota as he prepares for a contract season, Matt Vensel of The Star Tribune reports.

Coach Mike Zimmer got out ahead of any potential controversy, saying at the end of last season that Bradford had earned the right to retain the starting job. The 29-year-old set an NFL record for completion percentage (71.6) last year, and while that largely was due to the team's reliance on short passes, Bradford still deserves credit for keeping the offense afloat without the benefit of a competent O-line or running game. The Vikings' pass protection likely will improve due to the signings of tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmer, and the running game should get a boost from Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook. The already-solid receiving corps also may be improved, with 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell looking to take a big step forward alongside Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and TE Kyle Rudolph after struggling through an injury-plagued and ineffective rookie campaign. It all adds up to much higher expectations, which could work against Bradford if he struggles early in the season and Bridgewater is back to full health. Bridgewater's looming presence also means the Vikings are unlikely to offer Bradford an extension before Week 1, though it's certainly worth noting Bridgewater is also in a contract year. The team seems content to take a wait-and-see approach.