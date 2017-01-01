Bradford completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Bears. He also gained 24 yards on his only carry of the game.

Bradford helped his team race out to a 24-10 lead with three touchdown passes in the first half and coasted off of the running game with the result no longer in doubt. He endured some ups and downs for the Vikings this season, but he was able to finish the season strong with six touchdowns compared to one interception during the final two weeks. With the team likely to see some turnover on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, it remains to be seen what role Bradford will operate in next season during the final year of his contract.