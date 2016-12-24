Diggs (hip) is active for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Diggs is dealing with a hip problem, but he was able to practice in a complete capacity Friday. Diggs had his best game of the season when the Vikings faced the Packers in Week 2, as he registered nine catches for 182 yards and a score.

