Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Aiming for healthy season
Diggs is taking steps in the offseason to assure he does not miss time during the upcoming season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diggs dealt with a flurry of injuries last season, including issues in his hips, knees and groin. The club's No. 1 wideout noted these injuries were his own fault and is now dedicated to making sure his 2017 campaign is injury-free. Should he remain healthy, Diggs could be in for impressive fantasy numbers as he and Sam Bradford head into their second season together.
