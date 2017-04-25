Diggs is taking steps in the offseason to assure he does not miss time during the upcoming season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Diggs dealt with a flurry of injuries last season, including issues in his hips, knees and groin. The club's No. 1 wideout noted these injuries were his own fault and is now dedicated to making sure his 2017 campaign is injury-free. Should he remain healthy, Diggs could be in for impressive fantasy numbers as he and Sam Bradford head into their second season together.

