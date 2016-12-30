Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Doubtful against Chicago
Diggs (hip) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Chicago.
It looks very unlikely that Diggs will play since he didn't practice all week. Adam Thielen and Cordarrelle Patterson will be the top to receivers with Diggs likely out.
