Diggs (hip) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Among Vikings wide receivers in Week 15, Diggs earned the largest workload, logging 49 of the 58 offensive snaps against the Colts. While he emerged from the game with yet another lower-body injury, this time to his hip, he's at least made his presence felt in practice in advance of Saturday's NFC North matchup in Green Bay. Expect Diggs' status to receive further clarification upon the release of the final injury report of the week.