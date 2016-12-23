Diggs (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Packers.

Diggs is dealing with a hip problem at the moment, but he was able to practice in a complete capacity Friday, which makes him seem likely to suit up for this weekend's contest. While his status will still need to be confirmed, Diggs had his best game of the season when the Vikings faced the Packers in Week 2, as he registered nine catches for 182 yards and a score.